‘I want justice’: San Antonio family demands answers after arrest in fatal shooting of 21-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – Even after an arrest, the family of a 21-year-old man shot and killed on the West Side this week still has questions.

“He was a father,” his girlfriend, Miracle Rivas, said. “He was a grandson. He was a son.”

Pedro Jaramillo died on Monday. Officers found him shot multiple times across his body on North Colorado Street near Leal Street. Witnesses told the San Antonio Police Department they saw three to four people run away on nearby train tracks.

Hours after the shooting, Jaramillo’s family learned what had happened.

“I lost my mind,” his father, Pedro Jaramillo, said. “I wish that no parent has to go through that.”

A day after the shooting, an arrest warrant affidavit said the suspect, Dominick Juarez, 23, called police and turned himself in with a handgun.

According to the affidavit, Juarez told officers he was drunk that night with friends and saw Jaramillo approaching with “his hands in his pockets and slouched over.” Juarez said Jaramillo yelled, and that’s when Juarez shot in self-defense.

But Jaramillo’s family said they don’t believe that story.

“I want justice for him,” Rivas said. “He was amazing. He was the happiest person. I could be myself around him.”

Jaramillo and Rivas have a young daughter and a son on the way.

“He was just everything,” Rivas said. “He was a loving, funny, smart, intelligent businessperson, a hardworking man.”

On Friday night, family and friends of Jaramillo held a vigil. They released balloons and prayed with candles.

SAPD said the investigation is still active.

