Family of 17-year-old girl fatally shot grieves as BCSO calls on community for help

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The family of a 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed this past weekend is asking the community for help to solve the case.

Alianna Ujueta died while attempting to leave a party that turned violent in southwest Bexar County.

Her family said they are heartbroken and shocked that this shooting happened.

“We’re missing her,” Alianna’s older sister, Analiese Haben, said. “It’s really hard.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Ujueta was one of the teenagers partying at the lot outside an abandoned home on Luckey Road.

The person who committed the crime fled the scene in a dark colored pickup, but detectives believe someone in the crowd captured the shooting on video. Ujueta’s family is asking anyone with photos, video or information to come forward.

“Have some courage to do the right thing,” her older brother, Kristopher Ujueta, said. “We don’t want this to happen again.”

Ujueta’s family said they want her remembered for who she was, not how she died. They called her the “spice.” She graduated from high school early, had a job and was eager to get her driver’s license.

“She would want to be remembered by the love that she had for her family,” her older brother, Kevin Ujueta, said.

Anyone with any information or video footage of the party is urged to contact BCSO by calling 210-335-6000, emailing bcsotips@bexar.org or click here.

Related KSAT coverage: