Bexar County homicide investigators seek video from weekend party where teenager girl was killed

Bexar County sheriff's investigators say dozens of teens and young adults attended the party on this abandoned property. It ended with the shooting death of a teen girl early Sunday.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County homicide detectives are asking the public for any cellphone video or information from a weekend party where a teenage girl was shot and killed.

Alianna Ujueta, 17, was shot in the head early Sunday morning as she left the site of the party, which was an abandoned property on Luckey Road near Shepherd Road.

Johnny Garcia, a public information officer with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, said Ujueta was among a large group of teens and young adults attending what he referred to as a “teen takeover.”

Empty beer bottles could be seen scattered around the Luckey Road property. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“We have these parties, teen-adult parties, at these random properties, these abandoned properties, that ultimately lead to gun violence,” Garcia said. “We are seeking video from individuals that were here on scene that were attending the party.”

While there are conflicting stories about what led up to the shooting, Garcia said detectives determined the gunfire erupted after a series of fights.

He said there had been a fight at the site of the party, followed by another altercation down the road.

Ujueta was leaving the party at the time when the second fight broke out near her, Garcia said.

At some point, someone fired shots. Ujueta was struck in the head, the sheriff’s office said.

“We don’t know if she was actually involved in the fight,” Garcia said. “We do know that she was in the vicinity.”

Investigators believe the shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored pickup.

On Tuesday morning, detectives returned at the scene searching for clues. Empty beer bottles and used glow sticks were still visible around the property.

Based on what investigators said, there were dozens of people who attended the party.

Garcia said these kinds of events have ended in violence more and more in recent months.

He urged parents to pay attention to what their teenage children are doing, particularly to any plans they may be making for activities outside the home.

“There are ways to monitor them through social media,” Garcia said. “There are ways to track them through iPhone apps, or apps very similar to those.”

Anyone who may have knowledge or video of this particular party is urged to contact BCSO by calling 210-335-6000, emailing bcsotips@bexar.org or clicking this link.

