Family calls on the community to come forward with information about their daughter’s death

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Jessica and Henry Flores said devastated only begins to describe how they felt in the days after the death of their daughter, Desirae.

“Just the way she passed got stripped from us,” Henry said. “It’s the worst thing a parent can experience.”

Desirae Rivera, 21, was shot and killed at a Southwest Side party last weekend. The medical examiner said Rivera suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled as a homicide. A week later, her family is calling on the community to come forward with any information about her death.

“Beyond San Antonio and beyond Bexar County, you know, I know somebody out there for sure knows what happened,” Henry said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call last Saturday around 4 a.m. for a party in the 8200 block of Old Pearsall Road. During a news conference at the scene, BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar called the party illegal because of the location it was held at.

According to the sheriff’s office, the party was “packed” with attendees due to heavy promotion on social media. Approximately 20 witnesses spoke with deputies after they arrived. Salazar said a disagreement led to someone firing and hitting two people. Rivera, who died, was one of them. Another man, who has yet to be identified, had non-life-threatening injuries. He is 29.

“Our daughter didn’t deserve what happened,” Jessica said. “She deserves to have justice.”

Salzar said at the scene last weekend, that Rivera’s death was likely to be caught on camera. While that’s devastating to the family, they know it means people saw what happened. They’re begging someone to come forward to help the case.

“I mean, even if it’s anonymous, just come forward,” Jessica said. “She was beautiful inside and out.”

The family is hosting services for Rivera next Saturday. In the meantime, BCSO said there have been no new updates to the case. Investigators are still said to be working to identify the suspects involved.

Investigators are asking that anyone who attended the event or knows anyone who has video taken from inside the party contact BCSO by calling 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org. They said you can remain anonymous.