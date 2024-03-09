59º
WATCH LIVE: Latest on BCSO’s homicide investigation on Southwest Side

The department’s investigation began Saturday morning

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Crime, Southwest Side, Homicide

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide on San Antonio’s Southwest Side.

Deputies were called to a location Saturday morning along Old Pearsall Road where their investigation began.

The office said Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide more information on the case during a Saturday morning news conference.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. You can watch the news conference in the video player above.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more updates.

