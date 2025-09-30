Teen girl shot, killed at party in southwest Bexar County, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 17-year-old girl died after she was shot at a party in southwest Bexar County over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies had responded around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to the 13900 block of Luckey Road for a shooting. BCSO said a caller told a dispatcher that an incident at the party escalated into a “violent altercation” involving several people.

According to a witness, the confrontation spilled into the street and multiple gunshots were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

The witness told investigators that they saw what appeared to be a girl, later identified as 17-year-old Alianna Ujueta, lying motionless on the street, BCSO said.

The witness also said Ujueta had been shot and then run over by a vehicle: a black pickup truck with multiple people inside.

Upon arrival, deputies found Ujueta with a gunshot wound to her head, according to BCSO. EMS officials attempted to save her life, but were unsuccessful.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Ujueta died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities collected evidence at the scene, which included shell casings, clothing and jewelry.

An unidentified witness told deputies that Ujueta was on the ground near an armed male around the time she was shot, the sheriff’s office states.

At this time, no arrests have been announced. The sheriff’s office said its investigation remains ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any tips, you can email bcsotips@bexar.org or call 210-335-6000.