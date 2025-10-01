Man charged with murder in connection with West Side shooting, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting on the West Side this week, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Dominick Ivan Juarez, 23, faces a $100,000 bond, Bexar County court records show.

Recommended Videos

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Colorado Street between Ruiz and Leal Street.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Pedro Jaramillo.

The affidavit states witnesses told police they heard gunshots, saw Jaramillo lying in the street and reportedly saw several individuals fleeing from the scene.

Juarez later called police and turned himself in at a bus stop in the 900 block of Dolorosa. Juarez also possessed a .40 caliber Glock handgun, matching bullet casings at the scene, according to the affidavit.

When interviewed by officers, Juarez said he was intoxicated outside a convenience store near the scene with his friends.

Juarez told police the group was walking back to their apartment nearby when Jaramillo was seen walking towards them “with his hands in his pockets and slouched over,” the affidavit states.

Jaramillo then allegedly yelled to Juarez and the group, “This is my block and everyone knows me here,” according to the affidavit.

Fearing they were going to be robbed, Juarez told police he pulled his gun and fired more than three shots at Jaramillo.

After the shooting, Juarez and the group returned to the nearby apartment. Juarez then called his mother to come and pick him up, but later turned himself in after “sobering up,” the affidavit said.

Juarez told police he shot Jaramillo in self-defense, but officers found no justification for the shooting..

Read more crime coverage from KSAT: