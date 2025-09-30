Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. Monday at North Colorado and Ruiz streets.

Upon arrival, police said officers were advised that a man, believed to be in his early 20s, had been shot multiple times.

The man was shot in his neck, body and legs and was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told police that three to four males fled the location on the train tracks, which is less than a mile away from the scene. SAPD said the witnesses did not see the shooting but believe they saw the males fleeing.

No weapon was recovered at the scene, and there is no description of the people who may have been involved in the shooting, police said.

Police said there is no current threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: