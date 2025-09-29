Man hospitalized after shooting at Hemisfair apartment; 2 people detained

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized and two people were detained following a shooting at an apartment complex in downtown San Antonio.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday at The ‘68 apartments in Hemisfair, not far from Hemisfair Boulevard and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

San Antonio police said a 38-year-old man was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend when he was shot in the leg inside an apartment.

He was taken to a hospital, and his injury is not life-threatening.

Police said they are trying to determine who opened fire. Two other people inside the apartment were taken into custody.

