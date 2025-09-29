BCSO deputy arrested on family assault charge, records show

Benjamin Ramos III, 40, was charged with assault causing bodily injury-family member, a Class A misdemeanor, according to court records.

SAN ANTONIO – A deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Sunday on a family assault charge, records with the Bexar County jail show.

San Antonio police responded to a home in the 300 block of Glendale Avenue on Sunday evening for an assault call.

A woman, who identified herself as Ramos’ wife, said she and Ramos had argued after his ex-girlfriend showed up to a boxing event they attended Saturday, according to a police report.

The woman told police Ramos used a closed fist to push her collarbone, causing a necklace to fall off, SAPD records show.

Ramos then struck her in the left temple area with a closed fist, the records show.

The woman had noticeable swelling, bruising and a broken blood vessel in her left eye, records show.

She told officers Ramos also struck her on the right side of her face and punched her arms several times while she attempted to cover her face.

A third person at the home told police he heard the incident from another room but did not witness what occurred, records show.

Ramos had left the home before officers arrived. He contacted police from a different location to file a report.

Ramos was eventually taken to San Antonio police headquarters to be questioned.

He told SAPD investigators the woman had punched him as he tried to leave the home and de-escalate the situation, records show.

Ramos, who showed no sign of visible injuries, was then taken into custody on the misdemeanor assault charge.

A BCSO spokesman confirmed to KSAT on Monday that the agency was aware of the arrest.

According to a news release, Ramos joined BCSO in July 2005. He is currently assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau Judicial Services Division as a bailiff.

SAPD is handling the criminal investigation. BCSO is conducting a separate, but concurrent, administrative investigation.

Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following statement:

“Those who cannot follow the law have no business enforcing the law. While the SAPD works the criminal case, we will ensure accountability administratively.”

Ramos is the 11th deputy arrested this year, according to records compiled by KSAT Investigates.

Find resources for victims of domestic violence here.

