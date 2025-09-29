San Antonio firefighter accused of assaulting family member, placed on administrative duty, SAFD says Michael Anthony Hernandez Jr. was arrested on Sept. 21, records show Michael Anthony Hernandez Jr.'s booking photo. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said one of its firefighters recently arrested is accused of assaulting a family member.
Michael Anthony Hernandez Jr., 39, was arrested on Sept. 21 by San Antonio police officers, according to court records.
Hernandez was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a misdemeanor offense, records show.
An SAFD spokesperson said that Hernandez — who’s assigned to the department’s EMS division — has been placed on administrative duty pending further investigation.
Hernandez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 bond but has since been released.
