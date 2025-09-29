San Antonio firefighter accused of assaulting family member, placed on administrative duty, SAFD says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said one of its firefighters recently arrested is accused of assaulting a family member.

Michael Anthony Hernandez Jr., 39, was arrested on Sept. 21 by San Antonio police officers, according to court records.

Hernandez was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a misdemeanor offense, records show.

An SAFD spokesperson said that Hernandez — who’s assigned to the department’s EMS division — has been placed on administrative duty pending further investigation.

Hernandez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 bond but has since been released.

