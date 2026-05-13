Should there be honking celebrations after every Spurs playoff win? San Antonio fans weigh in

SAN ANTONIO – Playoff basketball is back in San Antonio, and with it comes a familiar tradition across the city: celebratory honking.

As the Spurs continue their postseason run, fans are once again filling streets with car horns after big victories — but not everyone agrees on when the honking should happen.

Should fans celebrate after every playoff win, or save the noise for major moments?

Local rapper King Kyle Lee, known for creating multiple songs dedicated to the Spurs, said playoff celebrations should be reserved for bigger milestones.

“If you live in San Antonio, how can you not root for the Spurs?” Lee said.

But when asked how often fans should celebrate with honking, Lee suggested patience.

“Every series has four wins,” he said. “After we win those four games, then celebrate, because the job isn’t complete.”

Another well-known fan, Spurs Jesus, said the city’s playoff energy is part of what makes San Antonio unique.

“When we would make big, big wins, we’d go honking on Commerce,” he said, adding, “If you want to go celebrate and celebrate responsibly, I think that’s what it’s all about.”

Both fans agreed the tradition is subjective and ultimately depends on personal preference — especially after years without playoff basketball in San Antonio.

“I think we’re honking more now because we went through a drought,” Spurs Jesus said. “Lots of honking is a good thing because that means the Spurs are doing good.”

The debate has also reached organized fan groups.

The president of the Spurs superfan group, The Jackals, shared a statement, saying, “The tradition of honking is built on the playoffs and building the atmosphere and energy in the city.”

“Every win in the playoffs is a major win, and the celebration each time it happens goes to show, despite our accomplished history, the city doesn’t take it for granted,” the statement continued.

For now, one thing appears certain: Playoff basketball has reignited excitement throughout the Alamo City — and the honking tradition is back along with it.

In an online poll, KSAT asked viewers: How often should Spurs fans go honking?

Here are the results as of Tuesday night:

Every playoff win - 20%

Every playoff series win - 72%

Every finals win - 8%

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