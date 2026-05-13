Man fatally shot days after moving into west Bexar County apartment; No suspects in custody, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says there are no suspects in custody in connection with a west Bexar County apartment shooting that left a man dead just days after he moved in.

Franky Garza, 24, was shot and killed on May 6 at Sienna at Westover Hills apartment complex in the 11800 block of Potranco Road. His family lives in Carrizo Springs and got the call from Garza shortly before he died.

“Frank said he’s been shot,” Erica Garza, his mom, said. “I could hear him breathing very heavy.”

Franky Garza had just moved to San Antonio on May 4. He was only living in the city for two days before he was killed.

BCSO said someone called to report a sick adult who was passed out. When deputies arrived at the apartment complex, they found Garza with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. Franky Garza died at the scene.

“We call every day,” Erica Garza said. “I ask to see what’s going on with the case, you know, like is there any suspects? Do you have anyone arrested? Of course, they say no.”

The sheriff’s office told KSAT that it has received 46 calls for service at the apartment complex so far in 2026. In the same timeframe in 2025, Jan. 1 to May 8, the request date, the sheriff’s office received 61 calls for service.

BCSO said its agency has investigated five murders so far in 2026, and of those five, two of them have no suspects in custody.

“We want to make sure that Franky gets the justice he deserves,” Alexis Ivy, Garza’s sister, said.

Garza’s mom described him as very giving and having a beautiful heart.

“He’s just so loved by a lot of people,” Erica Garza said.

Anyone with any information about the fatal shooting at Sienna at Westover Hills can contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

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