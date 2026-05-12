Ernie Zuniga to join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 5 against Timberwolves KSAT will livestream the watch party in this article and on KSAT Plus at 5:30 p.m. KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera’s watch party ahead of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera’s watch party ahead of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the watch party will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus . Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.
The Spurs are returning to the Frost Bank Center to face the Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
The series is tied 2-2 after Victor Wembanyama
was ejected early in Game 4 for elbowing Timberwolves forward Naz Reid.
The winner of the series will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals.
Ernie also joined fans ahead of last week’s Spurs games.
Watch the full livestreams below: More Spurs coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Ernie Zuniga headshot
Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is an anchor/reporter at KSAT.
Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
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