Ernie Zuniga to join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 5 against Timberwolves

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera’s watch party ahead of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera’s watch party ahead of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the watch party will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The Spurs are returning to the Frost Bank Center to face the Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

The series is tied 2-2 after Victor Wembanyama was ejected early in Game 4 for elbowing Timberwolves forward Naz Reid.

The winner of the series will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals.

Ernie also joined fans ahead of last week’s Spurs games. Watch the full livestreams below:

More Spurs coverage on KSAT: