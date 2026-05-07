Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Trial canceled for man accused of helping son cover up murder of couple, unborn child, records show
SAPD: Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found dead at Southwest Side crash scene
Hantavirus: San Antonio infectious disease doctor explains rodent-borne illness, symptoms, spread, prevention
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Spurs guard’s wife Anissa McLaughlin’s posts brings fans inside NBA family life, motherhood
‘We want justice’: Family seeking answers after SAPD SWAT officers shoot, kill man
Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez resigns; prosecutor dismisses criminal charges
Woman, 80, hospitalized after pit bull bites her face outside home on Northwest Side, SAPD says
North Side neighbors shaken after 3 dead, 1 critically injured in suspected murder-suicide
Amid $46M deficit, SAISD superintendent continues district-funded cross-country travel

Local News

What to know before going to Spurs watch parties at The Rock at La Cantera

Fans must RSVP before arriving to the outdoor venue

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Alexis Scott, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – With limited access to watch the San Antonio Spurs away games during the playoffs, thousands of fans are turning to community watch parties to witness a new generation of Silver and Black basketball for free.

The Rock at La Cantera has turned into a hotspot with big TVs and a BYOC (bring-your-own-chair) culture that is true to San Antonio.

>> WATCH: KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga joins Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera ahead of Game 2 against Timberwolves

But do fans know the venue guidelines? Here’s what you need to know:

Before arriving to the Spurs outdoor venue, located at 1 Spurs Way, people must RSVP, due to the 5,000 maximum people capacity, according to a spokesperson for the Spurs.

It’s a smoke-free and drug-free space that does not allow outside alcohol, food or beverages, according to The Rock’s website.

Although there is no seating, fans are encouraged by the Spurs to bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch the game comfortably.

All people and items brought — including bags, wagons, backpacks and coolers — are subject to inspection, The Rock at La Cantera stated.

Free parking is first-come first-serve. More details can be found at the bottom of The Rock at La Cantera’s website.

Additional parking is located at Neiman Marcus at The Shop at La Cantera. A free shuttle will transport fans from the lot to the watch party venue.

The Rock at La Cantera is scheduled to host watch parties for the Spurs away games during the playoffs. Home games will also be streamed at the venue.

Read more Spurs coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...