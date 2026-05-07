Man accused of ramming ICE officers says he panicked after being approached by ‘masked men’ outside San Antonio Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Just over four months after his arrest, a man was on trial over accusations he rammed his vehicle into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers outside a North Side Walmart in January.

Robyn Argote-Brooks, 25, took the stand Thursday to explain what he said went through his mind during the Jan. 13 encounter.

The federal trial moved quickly, with prosecutors resting their case Thursday morning after calling six witnesses over two days.

Federal authorities previously said agents attempted to make contact with Argote-Brooks after running his license plates and discovering his parole status, allowing him to remain in the United States, had been terminated.

Video shown in court captured the confrontation that prosecutors say led to two federal charges against Argote-Brooks.

Several ICE agents testified during the first two days of trial.

One agent told jurors he parked his vehicle in front of Argote-Brooks’ car, but did not have time to get out before the vehicle was rammed. The agent testified he suffered injuries that kept him out of work for about a week.

Testifying through a translator, Argote-Brooks said he was working for a delivery service and waiting for an order in the Walmart parking lot while watching videos on his phone when several men approached him.

“I told him I don’t speak English and that I didn’t understand,” Argote-Brooks testified.

He later told jurors he became frightened after seeing masked men approach his vehicle.

“I was scared because I see somebody who is coming with a face mask covering his face and asking for my keys,” he testified. “They haven’t identified themselves or tell me what I did wrong.”

Argote-Brooks told the jury he panicked but never intended to hurt anyone.

During cross-examination, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Marie Walker questioned Argote-Brooks about whether he knew his immigration status had changed and whether he had received notice that his legal status in the United States had been terminated.

Argote-Brooks repeatedly testified that he never received any notice and did not believe he had done anything wrong.

According to documents discussed in court, his parole status, allowing him to remain legally in the United States, was terminated in May 2025.

Argote-Brooks is facing two charges:

Forcibly assaulting a federal officer, punishable by up to 20 years in prison

Destruction of government property, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Both sides rested on Thursday afternoon. The jury will deliberate on Friday.

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