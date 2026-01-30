Immigrant who rammed ICE vehicles on North Side to remain in custody

SAN ANTONIO – An immigrant seen on video ramming into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicles in a San Antonio parking lot remains in custody after a Thursday court appearance, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

A spokesperson for the office said the judge wanted more information before ruling on whether he can be released.

Recommended Videos

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Robyn Argote-Brooks, 25, faces a federal charge of destruction of government property, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT Investigates.

Records state an ICE officer ran a license plate on Jan. 13 in San Antonio. The registration identified Argote-Brooks as the vehicle’s owner, but showed there was no Social Security number, driver’s license or date of birth.

ICE officers used the information to “initiate a casual encounter” with the driver, identified in court records as Argote-Brooks. The video shows that the encounter happened in a Walmart parking lot.

According to the affidavit, ICE officers used immigration databases to learn that Argote-Brooks is from Cuba and entered the United States in October 2024 at the Laredo Port of Entry, where Customs and Border Protection issued him a notice to appear and later released him on parole as his immigration case moved forward.

The parole was terminated in April 2025, records state.

After learning about Argote-Brooks’ background, records show that ICE officers decided to arrest him and place him in ICE custody so an immigration judge can review his case.

As ICE officers approached Argote-Brooks’ vehicle at the Walmart’s parking lot in the 12600 block of Blanco Road, records show he rolled the window up and refused to come out.

According to the affidavit, Argote-Brooks turned on the ignition and reversed into a government vehicle, then drove forward and crashed into another government-owned vehicle parked in front of his car.

The video shows that the government vehicles were unmarked.

The video shows the officers pointing guns at Argote-Brooks, repeating that he “come out of the car.” An officer then opened the driver’s side door and pinned him to the ground.

Court records show ICE officers had to jump out of the way. According to a statement shared by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), one of the officers was injured, but the agency did not specify his condition.

The court records state the cost to repair the damage to one of the vehicles is $4,847.18.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.