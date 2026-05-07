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Local News

Woman, 80, hospitalized after pit bull bites her face outside home on Northwest Side, SAPD says

The incident happened in the 8900 block of Arch Bridge

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Authorities respond to a dog bite in the 8900 block of Arch Bridge. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – An 80-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a pit bull bit her on the face outside a Northwest Side home, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Authorities responded to the incident just after 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 8900 block of Arch Bridge, which is located near New Guilbeau Road.

SAPD said the woman’s granddaughter and her boyfriend were visiting and brought a pit bull to the home.

The granddaughter and her boyfriend were outside the home with the pit bull. When the 80-year-old woman stepped outside, officers said the pit bull attacked her face.

SAPD stated that the granddaughter was able to take the dog off the woman and contain it.

The older woman was later hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

The granddaughter told officers that the boyfriend had left the location with the pit bull. However, officers have not been able to locate the boyfriend or the dog.

In a Thursday afternoon news conference, an SAPD spokesperson said that officers are searching for the pit bull and its owner.

Animal Care Services responded to the scene and is investigating the incident.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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