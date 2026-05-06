Spurs guard’s wife Anissa McLaughlin’s posts brings fans inside NBA family life, motherhood

SAN ANTONIO – From their first Fiesta parade to everyday moments of parenthood, Anissa McLaughlin and her family are embracing life in San Antonio — and sharing it with a growing online audience.

McLaughlin, the wife of San Antonio Spurs guard Jordan McLaughlin, has built a social media following by documenting her family’s experiences in the Alamo City since their move last year.

“We love it here. The community is just incredible,” she said. “Everyone’s so welcoming, so warm. It just feels like family every time I meet somebody new.”

The McLaughlins moved to San Antonio last February after Jordan McLaughlin was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Spurs. Around the same time, the couple had just become first-time parents — a transition that has shaped much of Anissa McLaughlin’s content.

Through her videos, she shares an inside look at family life, motherhood and the realities of being part of an NBA family, while also highlighting local small businesses.

“I originally started to humanize us, humanize the guys, our families,” she said. “He comes home from work, does dishes, changes diapers and gets in dad mode just like any other dad. I feel like that has helped bridge a gap between us and fans.”

Her content ranges from postpartum experiences to Spurs-related moments and community interactions.

“Whether it’s my weight loss journey postpartum or just figuring out motherhood, it’s bringing a lot of people together,” Anissa McLaughlin said. “Community is important wherever you are.”

As the Spurs push through the playoffs, McLaughlin said her family is enjoying both the excitement on the court and the traditions off it — calling Spurs fans “top tier.”

Even extended family members have joined in on the experience. Anissa McLaughlin said her grandmother has visited and even been recognized by people who follow along online.

While the family’s long-term future in San Antonio remains uncertain, McLaughlin said the city has already begun to feel like home.

“We don’t know how long we’ll be in San Antonio, but we love it so much,” she said. “We’re even thinking of making this our home base.”

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