How to watch the Spurs in the NBA playoffs: Streaming options, watch parties and more

SAN ANTONIO – Game 1 of round 2 of the NBA playoffs had some Spurs fans on the sideline Monday after realizing the game was being streamed.

In order to watch Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, you had to have the premium or premium plus package of the streaming service Peacock.

According to the Peacock TV website, the lesser premium option is listed at $10.99 a month.

The other streaming service that showed Game 1 was NBC Sports Network, which is available on YouTube TV.

Right now, a YouTube TV subscription is being offered for $67.99 a month.

Wednesday’s Game 2 is scheduled to air on the cable channel ESPN, but another streaming service is in the mix for Game 3.

This Friday, Amazon Prime will stream Game 3. If you do not already have it, Prime runs $14.99 a month or $139 a year.

If you are new to streaming, Amazon Prime and the other streaming services offer a free trial for new subscribers to try out the service. You just have to remember to cancel the service before the trial period ends.

If you do not have or want a streaming subscription, you can call restaurants and bars around town ahead of tipoff to see if they are showing the game.

>> Where to watch the Spurs’ second round series for free in San Antonio

And the Spurs are not leaving their fans hanging.

The Rock at La Cantera has watch parties for all away games and for the Spurs’ home games, which are streamed on a 40-foot LED screen and the multiple screens at Frost Plaza.

But in order watch games at The Rock, you are required to RSVP for one of the 5,000 free reservations, and you must comply with all the rules.

To secure your free reservation, click here.

For those who are unable to make it to The Rock or cannot do streaming, you can go old school and listen to the games on the radio.

The radio option is available through the free Spurs app.

And then remember the saying — “There’s nothing like being there” — if you can afford it.

If you are able to get tickets, you can go to the Frost Bank Center to watch all the Spurs playoff action live and in person.

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