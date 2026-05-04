Where do you go to cheer on the Spurs? Let us know on KSAT Connect!

SAN ANTONIO – It’s officially been one month since I moved to San Antonio. I’ve experienced my first Fiesta in the city, and now it’s time to cheer on the Spurs during the team’s first postseason in six years.

I’m on the hunt to find out where Spurs fans are showing up and repping the Silver and Black as playoff excitement builds.

Whether it’s at a sports bar, your favorite restaurant or in the comfort of your own home — I want to hear from you!

Share your photos and comments of your go-to Spurs watch spots.

You can submit them on KSAT Connect, and your post could be featured on air or online in our Spurs coverage.

For a guide to posting to KSAT Connect, click here.

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