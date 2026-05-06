SAPD arrests suspect accused of fleeing Southwest Side road rage shooting scene

According to an updated SAPD report, Sebastian Terrazas Rodriguez, 24, was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – More than three weeks after a suspected road rage shooting, the San Antonio Police Department said officers arrested a man this week in connection with the shooting.

According to an updated SAPD report, Sebastian Terrazas Rodriguez, 24, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

In its report, officers said Rodriguez got into an argument with an unidentified 49-year-old woman just before 9 a.m. on April 13 in the 8500 block of Running Horse, near Five Palms Drive.

The woman then pulled out her cellphone and began taking pictures of Rodriguez, which police said prompted Rodriguez to snatch her phone out of her hands.

Authorities said a 38-year-old man watched Rodriguez snatch the woman’s cellphone and told him to give the phone back.

As the 38-year-old witness began driving away from the scene a block away from the original argument, the report said Rodriguez pulled up in his vehicle next to the witness and opened fire before fleeing.

An SAPD officer said the witness suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Upon arrival, officers began administering aid until emergency personnel made it to the scene. The witness was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In a follow-up request, KSAT asked how officers tracked down and arrested Rodriguez. As of Wednesday afternoon, SAPD has yet to respond.

According to jail records, Rodriguez was officially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on an aggravated assault for discharging a weapon from a motor vehicle charge — a first-degree felony — just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Court documents show a judge set his bond at $100,000. Rodriguez is expected to make his next court appearance on Aug. 3, records indicate.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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