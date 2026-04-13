Man injured; suspect flees scene of suspected road rage shooting on Southwest Side, police say

San Antonio police said it is searching for a suspect officers believe shot a man and drove away in a suspected road rage incident on Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is searching for a suspect officers believe shot a man and drove away in a suspected road rage incident on Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched on a shooting call just before 9 a.m. in the 8500 block of Running Horse near Five Palms Drive.

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Upon arrival, officers said they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound in his right arm and began administering aid until emergency personnel made it to the scene.

According to its preliminary investigation, SAPD said the suspect — a man in his mid-20s to early 30s and driving a white pickup truck — shot the victim a block away from the 8500 block of Running Horse before fleeing the location.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said its EAGLE helicopter is assisting in the search for the suspect. It is unclear how many shots were fired in all as well as whether or not the victim was armed with a weapon.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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