SAPD: Driver hospitalized after losing control of vehicle, colliding with Interstate 35 highway sign

All lanes of Interstate 35 reopened after a crash Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man is recovering after a single-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 35 for several hours on Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Sunday along the I-35 southbound lanes near New Braunfels Avenue.

According to SAPD, a 41-year-old man lost control of his vehicle before veering off the roadway and crashing into a highway sign.

All lanes of Interstate 35 near New Braunfels Avenue have reopened after a crash Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (TxDOT)

When first responders arrived on scene, they saw the man’s vehicle mangled and the highway sign sporting significant damage.

When first responders arrived on scene on Sunday, April 12, 2026, to I-35 southbound near New Braunfels Avenue, they saw a highway sign with significant damage. (KSAT)

The driver was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, police said. Several southbound lanes were closed well into Sunday afternoon before the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced they were reopened.

Police said the driver is not expected to face any charges in connection with the crash.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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