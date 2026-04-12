Nearly all lanes on Interstate 35 closed after vehicle destroyed in crash

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle was completely destroyed after a reported crash on Interstate 35 Sunday morning.

The crash was reported before 7 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-35 near New Braunfels Avenue.

A KSAT crew at the scene observed damage to the Texas Department of Transportation signage and most lanes of I-35 closed.

According to transguide, three I-35 southbound lanes remain closed. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

The crash was reported before 7 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-35 near New Braunfels Avenue. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It is unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio police and fire departments for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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