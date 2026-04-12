Nearly all lanes on Interstate 35 closed after vehicle destroyed in crash It is unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle was completely destroyed after a reported crash on Interstate 35 Sunday morning.
The crash was reported before 7 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-35 near New Braunfels Avenue.
A KSAT crew at the scene observed damage to the Texas Department of Transportation signage and most lanes of I-35 closed.
According to
transguide, three I-35 southbound lanes remain closed. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible. The crash was reported before 7 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-35 near New Braunfels Avenue. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
It is unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.
KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio police and fire departments for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Madalynn Lambert headshot
Madalynn Lambert is a Reporter at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.
Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
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