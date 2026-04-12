Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after stabbing on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of West Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 35-year-old man with stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Due to the injuries the man sustained, SAPD said he was unable to provide details on what led up to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

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