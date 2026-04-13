Death of woman found on fire near Leon Creek Greenway ruled suicide, SAPD says

A woman’s body was found on fire on Friday, April 10, 2026, near Leon Creek Greenway, according to San Antonio police.

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of suicide and self-harm. Call 988 if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide.

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators released new information on Monday on a woman found burned to death on Friday morning near Leon Creek Greenway.

A San Antonio Police Department spokesperson told KSAT that her death has been ruled a suicide.

At this time, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to confirm SAPD’s findings or identify the woman.

First responders were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. on Friday at the Prue Road Trailhead located at the intersection of Prue Road and Prue Bend.

Police said people on the trail had noticed a fire in the woods nearby, and at least one of them went to check it out.

One of the people then saw a body and called 911. SAPD officers and San Antonio Fire Department crews later confirmed it was a woman’s body, police said at the time.

There was some evidence of an accelerant on the woman’s body, which suggests that she was set on fire, SAPD said.

The rest of Leon Creek Greenway remained open on Friday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: