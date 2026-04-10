Body on fire found near Leon Creek Greenway, San Antonio Fire Department says First responders were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. on Friday Generic SAFD truck (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Authorities found a body on fire Friday morning near Leon Creek Greenway, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
First responders were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. at the Prue Road Trailhead located at the intersection of Prue Road and Prue Bend.
An SAFD spokesperson told KSAT a body was on fire and some of those flames spread to nearby trees.
Fire crews have since left the scene, the spokesperson said.
KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. More recent news coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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