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Local News

Body on fire found near Leon Creek Greenway, San Antonio Fire Department says

First responders were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. on Friday

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tony Castro, Planning Editor

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Generic SAFD truck (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities found a body on fire Friday morning near Leon Creek Greenway, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

First responders were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. at the Prue Road Trailhead located at the intersection of Prue Road and Prue Bend.

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An SAFD spokesperson told KSAT a body was on fire and some of those flames spread to nearby trees.

Fire crews have since left the scene, the spokesperson said.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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