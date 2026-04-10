Body on fire found near Leon Creek Greenway, San Antonio Fire Department says

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities found a body on fire Friday morning near Leon Creek Greenway, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

First responders were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. at the Prue Road Trailhead located at the intersection of Prue Road and Prue Bend.

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An SAFD spokesperson told KSAT a body was on fire and some of those flames spread to nearby trees.

Fire crews have since left the scene, the spokesperson said.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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