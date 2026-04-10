Records: San Antonio woman indicted, accused of leaving newborn outside in freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a woman on multiple charges after San Antonio police said she left a newborn outside in freezing temperatures last year with its umbilical cord attached.

Ava Marie Guerra, 30, was indicted on one count of injury to a child (a first-degree felony) and child endangerment (a state jail felony), court records obtained by KSAT show.

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A man previously found the infant at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2025, near Nolan and Cherry streets east of downtown.

At that time and date, snow was already falling when the baby was found, according to the KSAT Weather Authority Team. The temperature outside was 27 degrees Fahrenheit, but the wind chill made it feel like 16 degrees.

Police said emergency personnel later took the newborn to a local hospital in critical condition.

Guerra was first taken into custody six days after the infant was found. According to her arrest affidavit, she unexpectedly gave birth to the newborn boy in a toilet.

Guerra did not attempt to call 911, seek medical help for the infant or take it to a designated safe place, records show.

She also consumed methamphetamine while pregnant, her indictment paperwork states.

The affidavit states Guerra told SAPD that she knew she was pregnant for about two months and did not seek any prenatal care.

The newborn’s current condition is unclear. Records show that the child lost a life-threatening amount of blood from not having their umbilical cord clamped when they were born.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: