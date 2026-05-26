ELECTION RESULTS: Democratic Bexar County District Attorney primary runoff race between Jane Davis and Luz Elena Chapa

Luz Elena Chapa and Jane Davis appear to be heading to a runoff election for the Democratic primary Bexar County District Attorney.

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KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live on election night Tuesday , covering key primary runoff races. The livestream will take place at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT Plus and YouTube.

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Eight Democratic candidates announced their candidacies for Bexar County District Attorney, but now only two remain. Jane Davis and Luz Elena Chapa are vying to be the party’s nominee in November.

Davis, who is currently the chief of the juvenile sections at the Bexar County DA’s Office, has nearly three decades of experience as a prosecutor. Elena Chapa previously served as a judge for the Fourth Court of Appeals.

Watch KSAT’s preview of the race below:

During the March primary, Elena Chapa earned the most votes (24%) while Davis checked in with 18% of the vote. Both women are seeking to replace Joe Gonzales, the current Bexar County DA who announced he will not seek reelection in June 2025.

Though Gonzales is not running for office, he garnered attention weeks after the March 3 primary when he appeared at a forum where Elena Chapa was in attendance.

Gonzales, who publicly endorsed Davis in the race, defended the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office against Elena Chapa.

“It offends me when you attack our people for working hard,” Gonzales told Elena Chapa in a video obtained by KSAT.

Elena Chapa sent KSAT the following statement on March 21:

“Today, I felt compelled to not only stand up for myself and my daughters, but also for every woman in Bexar County who has felt powerless and voiceless in our justice system,” Elena Chapa said at the time.

In separate May interviews leading up to the runoff, Elena Chapa and Davis outlined their visions to address the thousands of backlogged cases at the DA’s office.

“With respect to the thousands and thousands of cases backlogged in the family violence division, too many victims have gone unheard and unseen,” Elena Chapa told KSAT. “We need to dismantle the intake process and how we are looking at cases when we are accepting them. And that also entails collaboratively working with local law enforcement to making sure we are bringing strong cases and we’re going to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

“I’m the chief of the juvenile unit. We don’t have a backlog, and we have great morale in the juvenile unit at the DA’s office,” Davis told KSAT. “I think it’s important that I bring that expertise into every section of the office.”

The winner of the Democratic primary will advance to the November election and face Ashley Foster.

Foster is the lone Republican in the race.

Jason Wolff, the nephew of former San Antonio Mayor and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, is running as an Independent.

If he receives enough signatures, Wolff’s name will appear on the November ballot.

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