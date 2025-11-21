Bexar County DA announces new hires, reduction in felony case backlog

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced Thursday that his office has reduced the backlog of felony cases by 59%.

The announcement comes one week after families of victims in several high-profile cases criticized the DA’s handling of their cases and cited a “lack of communication” from his office about their loved ones’ cases.

Gonzales, in a news release, said the initial felony case backlog dropped from 6,300 cases to 3,735 as of Thursday. KSAT has reached out to Gonzales to ask how many of those cases were dismissed versus prosecuted. He has declined our request for an interview.

In November 2023, Bexar County Commissioners approved more than $225,000 that Gonzales used to create a “high risk intake team” in an effort to get the then-6,000-case backlog down.

“I think if this is approved, we can comfortably expect to be able to resolve 2,000 to 2,500 cases of the 6,000,” Gonzales told county commissioners in November 2023.

A year later, KSAT reported that the District Attorney’s Office was facing a backlog of more than 16,700 felony cases. In April, Gonzales told commissioners that the number of backlogged cases sat at around 6,000 after recalculating the numbers using a new formula.

Gonzales also announced the hiring of 23 new prosecutors, most of whom will join the unit handling family violence cases.

“The additions of these talented prosecutors marks a turning point for our,” Gonzales said in a news release Thursday. “Their energy and enthusiasm are exactly what will be needed for tackling the challenges ahead, including continuing to work on reducing our backlog.”

Gonzales added in the release that his office will continue to push for higher wages in an effort to retain experienced prosecutors who are leaving for surrounding counties and agencies.

In 2023, KSAT Investigates reported that more than 100 employees had resigned over a one-year period, with exit interviews calling the work environment “hostile and toxic.”

Gonzales did not announce how many open positions remain. He is not seeking reelection in 2026.

Since Gonzales took office in 2019, more than 140 prosecutors have left the agency, according to figures compiled by KSAT Investigates.

The DA’s office had 196 prosecutor positions filled as of the start of this year, according to records previously released to KSAT by the county, meaning the prosecutor turnover rate has reached 72% during Gonzales’ tenure.

A DA spokesperson confirmed to KSAT on Friday that the agency currently has eight prosecutor vacancies.