Over 16,700 felony cases await indictment in Bexar County; commissioner calls for urgent solutions

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly a year after receiving additional funding to address a backlog of cases awaiting indictment, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office is grappling with an even larger load, with over 16,700 felony cases now awaiting review.

In November 2023, District Attorney Joe Gonzales requested funds to establish a “High-Risk Intake Team” aimed at clearing the backlog.

The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved the request, but numbers have continued to climb.

According to Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody, the current backlog poses a risk to public safety and strains the criminal justice system.

“We’re seeing more cases than ever waiting for indictment, and I’m hearing from judges and attorneys that some dockets have increased by over 50%,” Moody said. “This system is unsustainable. If nothing changes, it’s going to break.”

The backlog includes cases involving former Bexar County Deputy Antonio Almaraz, who was arrested in September 2023 after allegedly leaving his 2-month-old child unattended in a vehicle for nearly three hours. Almaraz, who was dismissed from his job following the incident, faces three charges including injury to a child — a case still awaiting indictment more than a year later.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, between November 1, 2023, and October 22, 2024, 1,814 cases were indicted, but indicated that its new case management system, Odyssey, limits its ability to report precise numbers.

“This is the first I’m hearing that Odyssey is causing issues,” Moody said. “It’s time the DA provides an update. We asked for quarterly reports, but they haven’t been forthcoming. We need one immediately to understand what’s happening with this backlog.”

Moody emphasized the need for open communication between the DA’s Office, county commissioners, and other stakeholders.

“I’m willing to work with anyone to resolve this, but the current approach is not working,” he said.

KSAT 12 News has reached out to the DA’s Office to request an interview with Gonzales but has not yet received a response.