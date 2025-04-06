Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
46º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

After an unseasonably cool Sunday, this week will be sunny and pleasant

Unfortunately, no rain in the next 10 days

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

Tags: Forecast
Unfortunately, no rain in the next 10 days (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SUNDAY: A chilly morning, windy, high near 60°
  • MORNINGS THIS WEEK: Chilly, in the 40s
  • HUMIDITY: Pleasantly low
  • NO RAIN: Staying dry for at least the next 10 days

FORECAST

Sunday starts windy and chilly. It'll be sunny and cool with a high near 60 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After a chilly morning, it’ll gradually clear and only warm to near 60° this afternoon. That’s about 15 degrees cooler than average

GUSTY WINDS

It’ll be windy Sunday, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. Winds will finally calm in the evening.

Winds will eventually calm this evening (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Speaking of this evening, there’s a lot to do around San Antonio. From Final Four activities to the free March Madness Music Fest, you’ll want to grab the jacket. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s with a gusty wind.

THE WEEK AHEAD

After another cold morning Monday, we’ll gradually warm with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately for our drought situation, no more rain is anticipated in the next 10 days.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Shelby Ebertowski headshot

Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

email

facebook

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS