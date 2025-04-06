After an unseasonably cool Sunday, this week will be sunny and pleasant

Unfortunately, no rain in the next 10 days

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: A chilly morning, windy, high near 60°

MORNINGS THIS WEEK: Chilly, in the 40s

HUMIDITY: Pleasantly low

NO RAIN: Staying dry for at least the next 10 days

FORECAST

Sunday starts windy and chilly. It'll be sunny and cool with a high near 60 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After a chilly morning, it’ll gradually clear and only warm to near 60° this afternoon. That’s about 15 degrees cooler than average

GUSTY WINDS

It’ll be windy Sunday, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. Winds will finally calm in the evening.

Winds will eventually calm this evening (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Speaking of this evening, there’s a lot to do around San Antonio. From Final Four activities to the free March Madness Music Fest, you’ll want to grab the jacket. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s with a gusty wind.

THE WEEK AHEAD

After another cold morning Monday, we’ll gradually warm with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately for our drought situation, no more rain is anticipated in the next 10 days.

