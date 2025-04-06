After an unseasonably cool Sunday, this week will be sunny and pleasant

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNDAY: A chilly morning, windy, high near 60°
- MORNINGS THIS WEEK: Chilly, in the 40s
- HUMIDITY: Pleasantly low
- NO RAIN: Staying dry for at least the next 10 days
FORECAST
After a chilly morning, it’ll gradually clear and only warm to near 60° this afternoon. That’s about 15 degrees cooler than average
GUSTY WINDS
It’ll be windy Sunday, with gusts up to 30-35 mph. Winds will finally calm in the evening.
Speaking of this evening, there’s a lot to do around San Antonio. From Final Four activities to the free March Madness Music Fest, you’ll want to grab the jacket. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s with a gusty wind.
THE WEEK AHEAD
After another cold morning Monday, we’ll gradually warm with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately for our drought situation, no more rain is anticipated in the next 10 days.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.