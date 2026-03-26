San Antonio family awaits trial in wrong-way crash that killed 26-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – Two years have passed since a San Antonio woman died in a wrong-way crash, and her family said the grief hasn’t gotten any easier.

“As much as you want to have a good day, it’s always a reminder in the back of your head that she’s not here anymore,” said her sister, Natalie Garza. “I hope she gets the justice she deserves.”

Yulissa Valero, 26, died in January 2024. She was the passenger in a car driving on Interstate 35. San Antonio police told KSAT after it happened that another vehicle traveling the wrong way hit them head-on.

Police arrested Christopher Rey Navarro and suspected him of driving while intoxicated.

After months of waiting, Valero’s family had hope that Navarro’s trial would start this week. As of Wednesday, online court records show he is expected in court next this May.

“It’s God’s work,” Garza said. “Whenever it does happen, we have faith that we will have justice for her.”

Valero’s family is waiting to see if a Texas law could potentially help support the young child she left behind. In 2023, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law requiring convicted drunk drivers to pay child support to the victim’s children.

KSAT emailed the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday to see if the law would affect this case. The district attorney’s office responded, in part, that they “cannot speculate on future results or any associated consequences.”

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