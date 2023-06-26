Drunk drivers to pay child support if parents of underage children are killed in accident, new Texas law says

Drunk drivers who are convicted of intoxication manslaughter in Texas will soon be on the hook for child support if parents of underage children are killed in a car accident.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 393 into law earlier this month, which says that anyone convicted of intoxication manslaughter will have to pay restitution for a child whose parent or guardian was the victim of the offense.

Courts will determine an amount to be paid until the child reaches 18 years of age or graduates from high school, whichever is later, according to the bill.

Anyone unable to make payments due to incarceration will be required to start paying no later than one year after their release from prison.

The law will go into effect on Sept. 1.

