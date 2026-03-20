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Local News

‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family mourns woman killed in Leon Valley hit-and-run as police search for suspect

Rose Marie Jones, 43, died about two weeks ago

Avery Everett, Reporter

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A growing roadside memorial on Grissom Road is surrounded by flowers. It was built to remember a woman named Rose Marie Jones.

“She still had life to live,” her sister, Julie Benavides, said. “I look at (photos of her), and I feel like she didn’t deserve this.”

Jones died the morning of March 7 on Grissom near Timberhill Drive. Her family said she was walking on the sidewalk when someone driving a car hit and killed her. Still, almost two weeks later, Leon Valley police said they’re searching for the suspect.

“It hasn’t been an easy process,” Jones’ sister, Julie Benavides, said.

Leon Valley police told KSAT the driver deserted the vehicle nearby that day. The car was a silver 2018 Audi Q5 SUV with a sunroof and a luggage rack. That car is now in police possession.

“Anything helps,” Armando Benavides, Jones’ brother, said. “Any information will help.”

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