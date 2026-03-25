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Weather

Sticky in the morning, warm & sunny in the afternoon

Rain chances may return next week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • MORNING HUMIDITY: Sticky, with overcast sky
  • AFTERNOON WARMTH: Sunny, above average through Friday
  • NEXT RAIN CHANCE?: Middle of next week

FORECAST

TODAY

It’ll be cloudy to start, with overcast skies holding through mid-morning. Afternoon sun will get temperatures to near 90. This forecast will be on repeat through Friday.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FRONT FRIDAY

While this front will still bring nice changes, new data indicates that the front won’t be quite as impactful as once thought. Nonetheless, cooler and drier weather can be expected on Saturday through Sunday morning.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

As of now, a pattern shift should bring rain back into the picture by the middle and end of next week.

Long-term forecast for next Wednesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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