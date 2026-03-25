Sticky in the morning, warm & sunny in the afternoon Rain chances may return next week Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS MORNING HUMIDITY: Sticky, with overcast sky AFTERNOON WARMTH: Sunny, above average through Friday NEXT RAIN CHANCE?: Middle of next week FORECAST TODAY
It’ll be cloudy to start, with overcast skies holding through mid-morning. Afternoon sun will get temperatures to near 90. This forecast will be on repeat through Friday.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FRONT FRIDAY
While this front will still bring nice changes, new data indicates that the front won’t be quite as impactful as once thought. Nonetheless, cooler and drier weather can be expected on Saturday through Sunday morning.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) NEXT RAIN CHANCE
As of now, a pattern shift should bring rain back into the picture by the middle and end of next week.
Long-term forecast for next Wednesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
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