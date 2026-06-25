Free emissions pre-screening offered for Bexar County drivers ahead of new testing requirement

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County drivers with older gasoline vehicles will soon need to pass an emissions test before registering their cars with the state, and a local inspection station is offering a free pre-screening to help them prepare.

The new requirement takes effect Nov. 1. It applies to gasoline-powered vehicles that are between 2 and 24 years old. Diesel and electric vehicles are exempt.

The Official Inspection Station/Texas Tag and Title office is holding a free pre-screening event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 10480 Culebra Road, located near Loop 1604 on the far West Side.

The pre-screening can tell drivers whether their vehicle will pass or fail the actual emissions test. It may also help identify why a vehicle failed, giving owners time to make repairs before the requirement begins.

Once the law takes effect, the emissions test is expected to cost about $26. Vehicles that fall under the requirement must pass the inspection to register with the state.

Charissa Barnes, owner of the Official Inspection Station, said earlier this year that she is concerned many Bexar County residents who drive older vehicles may need time to fix problems before the deadline.

“Oh, absolutely,” Barnes said when asked whether some groups may have more difficulty than others. “And even different communities across Bexar County. So we expect to see a higher failure rate in Bexar County, first of all, and in other subparts of subcommunities of Bexar County as well.”

The emissions testing requirement comes as Bexar County remains out of compliance with the federal Clean Air Act.

Other major Texas metro areas, including Dallas and Houston, have required emissions testing for years.

Drivers can call the Official Inspection Station at 210-698-1000 for information about future pre-screening events.