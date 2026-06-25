BCSO: Couple arrested after pointing weapon at mother, children in suspected road rage incident

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody Wednesday night after a suspected road rage incident led to a vehicle pursuit.

Sheriff’s deputies said they received a disturbance call involving a gun around 6 p.m. in the 7000 block of FM 78.

A mother and her children were involved in an incident with a male and female in a different vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the couple approached the mother’s vehicle.

One of them pointed a gun at the mother and her children, deputies stated. It is unclear if the male or the female pointed the firearm. The woman and children were not hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

The mother then called authorities for assistance. When deputies arrived on scene, a BCSO spokesperson said the couple were in the process of leaving the location.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the couple’s vehicle. However, the female driver refused to stop, which BCSO said prompted a pursuit.

The sheriff’s office said the male passenger, later identified as Isaiah Andrew Ramirez Bryan, exited the vehicle while it was still moving in the 5100 block of Wheatland Drive.

Isaiah Andrew Ramirez Bryan's booking photo (Bexar County jail). (Copyright 2026 by BCSO - All rights reserved.)

Bryan, 18, jumped a number of fences before he was taken into custody, deputies said. Law enforcement officials believe Bryan discarded multiple weapons — specifically a pink handgun and a black handgun — while attempting to flee.

According to court records, Bryan was charged with evading arrest, which is considered a Class A misdemeanor.

He was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $1,000 bond, but records show he was issued a personal recognizance bond. This type of bond is typically given to people who cannot afford to pay bail, as long as they have gone through a risk assessment and promise to show up for all of their future court appearances.

It is unclear if Bryan will face any additional charges.

The female driver continued traveling toward the intersection of Swann Lane and Crest Lane, where she crashed into another car. BCSO said the female was also arrested. Her identity and potential charges are unclear at this time.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information on the discarded guns to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

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