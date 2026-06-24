2 sentenced for sex trafficking 16-year-old in San Antonio, ICE says

SAN ANTONIO – Two Venezuelan nationals were sentenced in federal court for sex trafficking a 16-year-old in San Antonio, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) news release.

On Wednesday, ICE said a judge sentenced Giannys Alexandra Ramirez-Fernandez, 21, and Nelson Adrian Perez-Martinez, 23, for trafficking the 16-year-old, who is from Venezuela.

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Ramirez-Fernandez and Perez-Martinez were also in the country illegally, according to ICE.

Ramirez-Fernandez was sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison, while Perez-Martinez received a 20-year sentence in federal prison and lifetime supervised release, ICE said.

According to the release, Ramirez-Fernandez began a relationship with the teen when she was 13 years old and living with adopted parents in Colombia. Ramirez-Fernandez was 17 years old at that time.

The two crossed illegally into the United States in December 2022, ICE said, and Perez-Martinez crossed illegally into the U.S. in December 2023 and joined them.

Perez-Martinez and Ramirez-Fernandez traveled with the teen from Richmond, Kentucky, to San Antonio, the release states.

In 2024, investigators found Perez-Martinez and Ramirez-Fernandez accompanied the teen to around six different San Antonio motels from July 19 to July 30, ICE said.

Authorities arrested Ramirez-Fernandez and Perez-Martinez on July 30, 2024, as part of an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking, ICE said.

On Sept. 17, 2025, Ramirez-Fernandez pleaded guilty to three counts: aiding and abetting sex trafficking of children, conspiracy to sex traffic children and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Perez-Martinez was initially tried in October 2025, resulting in a hung jury. Federal prosecutors filed a five-count superseding indictment, and a jury found Perez-Martinez guilty on all counts on Feb. 23, 2026.

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