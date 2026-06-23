Murder trial begins for man accused of driving the wrong way in 2024 crash along Interstate 35

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – More than two years after a wrong-way crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Yulissa Valero, the man accused of causing the collision is now on trial in Bexar County.

Testimony began Tuesday in the murder trial of Christopher Navarro, who prosecutors allege was driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 in January 2024 when he crashed head-on into the vehicle Valero was riding in.

For Valero’s family, the start of Navarro’s trial marks the latest step in a long and emotional journey through the criminal justice system.

Natalie Garza, Valero’s sister, has attended hearings and court proceedings since her sister’s death. She is determined to see the case to its end.

Inside the courtroom Tuesday, Garza and other family members listened as prosecutors presented evidence and testimony about the crash that changed their lives forever.

According to prosecutors, Navarro was driving the wrong way on I-35 and had been stopped by police before allegedly fleeing. Authorities said he then crashed head-on into the vehicle with Valero inside, killing her.

As testimony unfolded, family members sat together in the courtroom, supporting one another while hearing details about the fatal collision.

For Garza, attending the trial is about more than a verdict.

She said she wants to ensure her sister’s memory lives on and that her voice continues to be heard throughout the proceedings.

While no outcome can bring her sister back, Garza told KSAT she hopes the trial will provide accountability and help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Navarro’s trial is expected to continue through the week. If convicted of murder, Navarro could face up to life in prison.

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