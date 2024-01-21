‘Nothing is the same without her’: Family calls on San Antonio to stop drinking and driving after daughter’s death

SAN ANTONIO – After the death of their daughter, the Valero family is calling on the San Antonio community to stop drinking and driving.

Yulissa Valero, 26, died last week in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Frances Valero, her mother, said. “He took away my daughter’s life. He took away a mother from her son.”

Yulissa and two other people were driving on the highway. She was riding in the front passenger seat, according to her family. That’s when San Antonio police reported that another car hit them head-on, traveling the wrong way. SAPD arrested the driver of that vehicle on suspicion of DWI/ Intoxication Assault.

“It’s been really hard,” Natalie Garza, her sister, said. “Nothing is the same without her.”

Since 2017, the Texas Department of Transportation has reported that this state leads the nation for fatal and wrong-way crashes.

For DWI crashes, statistics for Texas show that, on average, three people die per day a year here.

“I don’t think it’s fair for people to be driving and drinking,” Frances said.

In Texas, HB 393 took effect on Sept. 1. The law makes convicted drunk drivers pay child support if they killed a parent or guardian of a minor.

To read more on continued wrong-way driving efforts throughout the years in Texas, click here.

