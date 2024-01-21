41º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Nothing is the same without her’: Family calls on San Antonio to stop drinking and driving after daughter’s death

Yulissa Valero, 26, died last week in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35.

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: DWI, Crime, San Antonio, Crash

SAN ANTONIO – After the death of their daughter, the Valero family is calling on the San Antonio community to stop drinking and driving.

Yulissa Valero, 26, died last week in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Frances Valero, her mother, said. “He took away my daughter’s life. He took away a mother from her son.”

Yulissa and two other people were driving on the highway. She was riding in the front passenger seat, according to her family. That’s when San Antonio police reported that another car hit them head-on, traveling the wrong way. SAPD arrested the driver of that vehicle on suspicion of DWI/ Intoxication Assault.

“It’s been really hard,” Natalie Garza, her sister, said. “Nothing is the same without her.”

Since 2017, the Texas Department of Transportation has reported that this state leads the nation for fatal and wrong-way crashes.

For DWI crashes, statistics for Texas show that, on average, three people die per day a year here.

“I don’t think it’s fair for people to be driving and drinking,” Frances said.

In Texas, HB 393 took effect on Sept. 1. The law makes convicted drunk drivers pay child support if they killed a parent or guardian of a minor.

To read more on continued wrong-way driving efforts throughout the years in Texas, click here.

‘Nothing is the same without her’: Family calls on San Antonio to stop drinking and driving after daughter’s death

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email