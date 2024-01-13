65º
Fatal wrong-way crash kills 1, injures 3, SAPD says

Woman, 25, arrested for DWI/intoxication assault, SAPD says

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

An early morning crash killed a woman and injured three others, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred on IH 35 South near West Cesar Chavez Boulevard. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning crash killed a woman and injured three others on Interstate 35, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday on IH 35 South near West Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Police say a woman, 25, was driving south in the northbound lanes of IH 35 when her vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle that was struck was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, police said. The driver suffered multiple injuries, but a preliminary report from SAPD said they were in good condition. A third passenger in the back seat was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

All three of those injured were transported to a local hospital.

Police arrested the 25-year-old woman for DWI/intoxication assault, the report said.

