Man accused in Stone Oak murder-suicide faced additional domestic violence charges, records show

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of suicide, self-harm and domestic violence. A list of mental health and domestic violence resources can be found at the bottom of this article.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – New court records reveal that a man accused of killing his estranged wife, shooting a San Antonio police officer and dying by suicide faced additional felony domestic violence charges in the months leading up to June 19’s deadly confrontation.

The records show Albert Nixon Richter IV, 44, was arrested in April and accused of the following charges:

aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (second-degree felony in February)

assaulting a family member by impeding their breath (third-degree felony in April)

The charges were not initially reflected in publicly available online court records, but KSAT later located the cases after receiving information from a source familiar with the investigation.

‘You’re going to see your mom tonight’

According to an arrest affidavit, Brianna Richter, 40, contacted police in April and reported that her husband of eleven-and-a-half years, Albert, had assaulted her. She also told officers he attacked her during a separate incident in February.

During the February incident, the affidavit alleges Albert got into an argument with his wife at a home in the 800 block of Fawnway after she returned home late from a work trip.

According to investigators, Brianna told Albert that night that she didn’t want to be with him anymore.

Albert allegedly became angry with her. Documents show he shoved her into a closet, pointed a firearm at her and told Brianna, “You’re going to see your mom tonight.”

Brianna Richter told detectives that Albert was referring to her mother, who was no longer living.

While Albert stood over Brianna with a weapon pointed at her, the affidavit alleges he struck her “multiple times” in her face with the firearm and continued to threaten her life.

Eventually, Brianna convinced Albert to let her out of the closet. However, according to records, Albert warned that if she ran away, “It’s a bullet.”

Brianna also told investigators if she divorced Albert, he “would find her and kill her.” She didn’t report the alleged aggravated assault because she feared for her life and the safety of their two children, SAPD said.

Online records show Albert’s third-degree felony charge stems from an incident on April 3.

Following his April 16 arrest, Richter was released two days later on a combined $90,000 bond for both charges. Court records show the bond conditions prohibited him from contacting his estranged wife, possessing firearms and required him to remain under partial GPS-monitored house arrest.

At the time of last week’s deadly shooting, sources told KSAT that Richter was not wearing a GPS monitor.

While the felony charges are now public information, county records now consider both cases closed following the murder-suicide.

KSAT is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case, including whether any breakdowns occurred in the monitoring or enforcement of Richter’s bond conditions.

Background

The violence escalated Friday when San Antonio police responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Red Hawk Ridge, which is located near Hardy Oak Boulevard.

Police said Richter opened fire on responding officers. One of them was struck by gunfire.

SAPD Chief William McManus identified the injured officer as Hunter Albrecht, a seven-year veteran of the department. Albrecht was shot in the lower abdomen and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Following a standoff, officers entered the home and found Albert and Brianna Richter dead.

Additionally, investigators have not publicly released additional details about what led up to Friday’s shooting.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

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