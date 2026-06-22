Stone Oak murder-suicide highlights dangers of leaving abusive relationships, advocates say

SAN ANTONIO – Domestic violence advocates say a recent murder-suicide in Stone Oak underscores a troubling reality: leaving an abusive relationship can be one of the most dangerous times for a victim.

San Antonio police identified the suspect as Albert Richter, 44, who authorities said shot and killed his estranged wife, Brianna Richter, 40, before wounding a responding officer and dying by suicide.

The shooting happened Friday on Red Hawk Ridge near Hardy Oak Boulevard.

Additionally, an SAPD officer Hunter Albrecht was also shot by Albert. Albrecht was taken to a local hospital and is in good condition, a hospital spokesperson told KSAT.

Court records show Brianna Richter filed for divorce in April, moved into a new home and obtained a protective order against Albert Richter before the shooting.

Marta Pelaez, a domestic violence expert with Family Violence Prevention Services, said separation often serves as a trigger for escalating violence in abusive relationships.

“The entire time during which that abusive relationship is progressing, it progresses to this ultimate act,” Pelaez said. “What in many occasions is the triggering factor is the fact that there is a separation.”

Records also show Albert Richter was charged in 2025 with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The charge was later dismissed after the complainant chose not to proceed with the case.

Pelaez said abusive relationships are frequently rooted in an abuser’s desire for power and control.

“The abuser’s whole purpose in life is moving progressively towards actual, total power and control over the victim,” Pelaez said.

She encourages anyone planning to leave an abusive relationship to create a safety plan before a crisis develops. That includes identifying trusted friends or family members who can help and contact authorities if concerns arise.

Protective orders remain an important tool for victims, Pelaez said, but they are not always enough to stop someone determined to commit violence.

“Anything that is put in front of an abuser with the clear intention to kill the victim is going to be futile. It’s not going to work,” she said.

Pelaez said cases like the Stone Oak shooting should serve as a reminder of the importance of recognizing warning signs and ensuring victims have access to support and resources.

“It’s so important that we learn the lessons that are provided by these horrific circumstances,” she said.

KSAT has compiled domestic violence resources on its “Loving in Fear” page for those seeking help or information about abusive relationships.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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