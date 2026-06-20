‘Absolutely devastating’: Neighbors react to deadly domestic dispute in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO – After a deadly shooting rocked a quiet Stone Oak neighborhood Friday, residents living in the area told KSAT they are shocked to hear the news.

The shooting happened around noon on Friday in the 100 block of Red Hawk Ridge, near Hardy Oak Boulevard.

The San Antonio Police Department says police officers entered the home after 3 p.m. and found the suspect dead. During a news conference Friday afternoon, SAPD Chief William McManus said the man had a pistol and turned the gun on himself.

The man shot his way through the glass doors and made his way inside the home, McManus added. SAPD believes the man did not live at the residence. McManus also said the woman killed was the man’s “estranged wife.”

There were two children in the home during the shooting, ages 8 and 12. As of Friday night, the children are safe and unharmed. It’s unclear whether the man is their father.

While officers were responding to the call, McManus said the man shot a police officer in the lower abdomen during the barricade. The officer underwent surgery on Friday afternoon and is expected to be OK.

On Friday afternoon, residents were just getting home from work.

“I was out with my son and we heard the news,” neighbor Erica Kennedy-Garcia said. “I am just heartbroken.”

Garcia said she, her husband and son walk the neighborhood with their dogs often. She added that she has passed the couple’s home many times but never knew the trouble that was happening inside.

“The home is supposed to be a safe space, so the fact that this happened, it’s a heinous crime and it’s unacceptable and its absolutely devastating,” Garcia added.

While several residents that spoke with KSAT on Friday afternoon did not want to go on camera, they all shared the same emotions: a strong worry for the two children involved.

“It’s such a tragedy. Those children just lost their parents,” Garcia said. “Everybody is praying for them. Those kids are going to need counseling, they’re going to need a lot of support and love from the community and their family. It’s absolutely devastating.”

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