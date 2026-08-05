Northside Independent School District welcomes teachers at convocation

SAN ANTONIO – More than 13,000 staff members are preparing for a new school year at the Northside Independent School District (NISD).

KSAT attended the convocation at the Northside Sports Gym on Wednesday.

The district is welcoming 400 new teachers. The convocation is a way to rally excitement for those who will be inspiring, pushing and emotionally supporting students across 130-plus campuses.

“Welcome back; we can’t wait to see you. Expect hands-on learning, new experiences; we can’t wait to get you back into our doors,” said Michelle Luera, a Cody Elementary School teacher.

NISD Interim Superintendent Jessica Palomero reminded teachers that they are a part of each one of their students’ lives.

She says every staff member in the district contributes one way or another to students’ success.

Despite the budget and declining enrollment, Palomero is urging staff members to stay focused on the mission of transforming the learning experience for each student.

“We want you to know we got you; we are making sure that our students and staff have what they need,” said Palomero. “They are the ones front and center meeting the needs of students each and every day. We have to ensure they are well supported.”

Palomero is a 30-year educator and a product of NISD. She says her focus is on leading teachers into a new school year, but she may eventually put her hat in the ring to be considered as the permanent superintendent.

Palomero briefed the audience on the board’s upcoming plans to introduce a bond-voter-approved tax rate election to help cover the cost of teacher raises and building upgrades.

School starts for the district on Aug. 10.

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