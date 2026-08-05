📚Early preview: What to expect for those headed back to school on Monday

HEAT INDEX: 102-105 around SA, higher along coastal plain
SEA BREEZE: May generate a shower or two over weekend, early next week
BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Monday & next week will generally be quiet
FORECAST
TODAY
Hot & humid. A high temperature near 98 will translate to a heat index in the range of 102-105 in San Antonio. Those closer to the coast could see heat indices as high as 109.
SEA BREEZE
As high pressure shifts west, the sea breeze may be enough to stir up some brief showers Friday through Monday. The sea breeze is a boundary created by temperature differences between Gulf waters and land temperatures. Southeasterly winds push the boundary inland and occasionally it can kick up some weak showers.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL
Monday is the first day of school for some in San Antonio. Know that not much changes from what we are seeing now. It’ll be hot & humid, while rain chances stay very low. After-school, outdoor practices will require lots of hydration!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.