📚Early preview: What to expect for those headed back to school on Monday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HEAT INDEX: 102-105 around SA, higher along coastal plain

SEA BREEZE: May generate a shower or two over weekend, early next week

BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Monday & next week will generally be quiet

FORECAST

TODAY

Hot & humid. A high temperature near 98 will translate to a heat index in the range of 102-105 in San Antonio. Those closer to the coast could see heat indices as high as 109.

Wednesday's heat index forecast for 4pm, August 5, 2026 (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SEA BREEZE

As high pressure shifts west, the sea breeze may be enough to stir up some brief showers Friday through Monday. The sea breeze is a boundary created by temperature differences between Gulf waters and land temperatures. Southeasterly winds push the boundary inland and occasionally it can kick up some weak showers.

Sea breeze showers are possible Friday through Monday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

BACK-TO-SCHOOL

Monday is the first day of school for some in San Antonio. Know that not much changes from what we are seeing now. It’ll be hot & humid, while rain chances stay very low. After-school, outdoor practices will require lots of hydration!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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