Community holds vigil for 2-year-old Aryana Trevino Martinez, who was subject of AMBER Alert

SAN ANTONIO – Residents from across the city gathered Tuesday to remember 2-year-old Aryana Trevino Martinez, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert and found unresponsive on the Northwest Side.

Martinez was pronounced dead just after 12:10 a.m. Monday, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

During a vigil held along Belle Ellen Drive near Babcock Road, community members held up candles, prayed, danced and paid their respects to Martinez’s family.

Several faith-based groups and child-advocacy organizations spoke during the vigil to share words of encouragement to the family as they grieve the loss of their baby girl.

“We have a 2-year-old, and this just breaks our heart,” community member Desiree Silva said. ”It’s unfair, and it hit close to home because we have a 2-year-old, and it hits hard. We’re emotional about this.”

Many people circled the memorial covered in flowers, candles, teddy bears and all of the favorite things Martinez loved.

Others who attended, like Jessica Colon, said she lives in the neighborhood and immediately sprang into action when she received the alert on her phone.

“I want to pay my respects to her and her family. I hoped for a better outcome,” Colon said. “I want to be here for the family to let them know their Glen Oaks community is behind them.”

KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for updates related to the case.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the department said the case is still an active and ongoing investigation, and the family is cooperating with authorities.

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