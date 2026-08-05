Alamo Ranch neighbors push for traffic fixes as county plans flyover, signal changes

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Ranch is known for its traffic and long backups along Alamo Ranch Parkway and nearby roads that residents say keep getting worse. Drivers who sit in the traffic every day say they want solutions quickly, and county leaders say some changes could arrive within weeks.

Bexar County officials met with homeowners in early July to share details about a proposed flyover above Alamo Ranch Parkway, a project aimed at easing one of the area’s most persistent bottlenecks.

“Traffic is horrible,” Corrine, an Alamo Ranch neighbor, said after the July 2 meeting.

KJ, another Alamo Ranch neighbor, said congestion has escalated over time.

“It has gotten progressively worse. It’s almost disgusting,” KJ said.

After that meeting, KSAT put a call-out on social media asking people to share their biggest concerns. The response was immediate, with numerous complaints about gridlock and cut-through traffic. Some residents also said they’ve moved out of the area because of it.

Teresa Hardin, who lives in Alamo Ranch, said commuting has become a daily challenge.

“It’s gotten a whole lot worse,” Hardin said.

Hardin said she leaves around 6:30 a.m. to make it to work by 8 a.m.

“So, it’s crazy,” she said.

One resident told KSAT the street causing the most frustration for him is Westwood Loop. Bexar County Public Works official David Wegman said they’re planning a change there that could help.

“We are going to make a dedicated left turn lane on both directions on Westwood Loop (at Wild Pine),” Wegman said.

The county also plans to adjust timing at nearby traffic lights.

“We’re going to be cleaning off the old pavement, putting in new pavement, re-striping it, and re-timing the signals to account for that dedicated left lane,” Wegman said.

That could address a complaint Hardin raised about short light cycles.

“Some of the lights change very fast. You don’t even have time, maybe three or four cars can get through it,” Hardin said.

Wegman said the county expects to implement the Westwood Loop changes soon.

“We should be able to roll this out within the next 60 days or so,” he said in July.

Residents also pointed to congestion along Culebra Road, calling it another “endless frustration.”

“Very crowded,” Hardin said.

However, Culebra is maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), meaning improvements there would need to come from the state, not the county.

Wegman said many of the area’s traffic headaches are intensified by drivers rerouting away from Alamo Ranch Parkway and onto neighborhood streets. Residents said they see that daily.

“People have started figuring out the back roads, and they’ll get piled up,” KJ said. “We cut through apartments around here just to navigate.”

Wegman said multiple projects are expected to reshape traffic patterns in the long term, including the pending Alamo Ranch Parkway flyover.

“When our Alamo Ranch Parkway expansion is done, as well as the connection to Loop 1604 and the direct connector with TxDOT, that should change traffic patterns also,” Wegman said.

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